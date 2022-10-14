Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LADR. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

LADR opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 89.45 and a quick ratio of 89.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth $61,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

