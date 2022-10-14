Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on LADR. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.
Ladder Capital Price Performance
LADR opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 89.45 and a quick ratio of 89.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.87.
About Ladder Capital
The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
