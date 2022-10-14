Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Shares Gap Down to $9.73

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $9.50. Ladder Capital shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 3,090 shares trading hands.

LADR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 89.45, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. This is a boost from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 115.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

