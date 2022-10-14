LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Shares Up 0.6%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.72. 3,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

LAIX Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAIX

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAIX stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new stake in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 748,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. LAIX accounts for 0.1% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC owned 21.12% of LAIX as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

