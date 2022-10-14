Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Lifted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $475.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $566.05.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $20.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $320.47. The company had a trading volume of 91,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,859. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $429.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.64. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

