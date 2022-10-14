Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $470.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from $570.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $569.55.
Lam Research Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $340.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.64. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85.
Institutional Trading of Lam Research
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 147,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,371,000 after acquiring an additional 34,486 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.
