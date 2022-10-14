Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Lands’ End Price Performance

LE stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,114. The company has a market capitalization of $283.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 2.54. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 356.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 150,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 39.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth $442,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 188.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 750,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 490,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

