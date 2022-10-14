Lantz Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after buying an additional 661,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after buying an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after buying an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after buying an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after buying an additional 960,905 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.36.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.58. 46,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.33 and its 200-day moving average is $128.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.