Lantz Financial LLC Buys Shares of 334 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 334 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $2,627,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.5% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,904.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.47. The stock had a trading volume of 873,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,767,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.14.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

