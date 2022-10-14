Lantz Financial LLC Invests $800,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.66 on Friday, reaching $243.09. 82,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,096. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.97. The company has a market cap of $178.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

