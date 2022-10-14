Lantz Financial LLC Makes New $604,000 Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,605,000 after buying an additional 1,081,139 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $282,309,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

TTE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,452. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

