Lantz Financial LLC Makes New $954,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.02. 944,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,639,304. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

