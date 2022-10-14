Lantz Financial LLC Makes New $954,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
