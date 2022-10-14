Lantz Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.67. 69,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.