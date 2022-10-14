Lantz Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. Progressive comprises 1.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.23.

PGR traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.47. 66,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 87.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average is $117.26. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $129.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

