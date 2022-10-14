Lantz Financial LLC Purchases New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 2.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.65. 41,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,801. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.71. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

