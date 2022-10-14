Lantz Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 13,231 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

