Lantz Financial LLC Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. Linde accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Linde by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Linde Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $5.66 on Friday, reaching $276.80. 36,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,138. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.89. The company has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

