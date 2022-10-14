Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9,562.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after buying an additional 1,728,651 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,999,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 677.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 821,042 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,823,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,190,000 after buying an additional 798,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,703,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,460,000 after purchasing an additional 550,851 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $25.41. 6,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,999. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21.

