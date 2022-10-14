LBG Media (LON:LBG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $63.30

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.30 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 66.31 ($0.80), with a volume of 8026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.65 ($0.81).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of LBG Media in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on LBG Media from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

LBG Media Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £136.88 million and a P/E ratio of 3,165.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31.

LBG Media Company Profile

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

Featured Stories

