Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Trading Down 1.8%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTXGet Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 508,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 933,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. McAdam LLC raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 48,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

