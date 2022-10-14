Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Trading Down 1.8%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 508,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 933,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Leap Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $86.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. McAdam LLC raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 48,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Leap Therapeutics Company Profile
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.