LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $53.15

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.15 and last traded at $53.15, with a volume of 153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on LEGIF shares. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($142.86) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LEG Immobilien from €158.00 ($161.22) to €92.00 ($93.88) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on LEG Immobilien from €105.00 ($107.14) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.11.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

