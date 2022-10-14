LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.08 Billion

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00008598 BTC on popular exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and $738,455.00 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is blog.naver.com/lemonchain. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

