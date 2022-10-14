LEMONCHAIN One Day Trading Volume Tops $598,931.00 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $598,931.00 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00008495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is blog.naver.com/lemonchain. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

