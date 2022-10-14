Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LEN. UBS Group cut their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. Lennar has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 66.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Lennar by 7.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $1,645,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.