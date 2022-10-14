Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,256. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average of $112.53. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $177.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,152,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after acquiring an additional 848,476 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,505,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,258,000 after acquiring an additional 776,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,634,000 after acquiring an additional 109,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

