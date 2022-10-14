Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LILAK. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LILAK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,551. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 565,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 381,782 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 9,976,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,677,000 after purchasing an additional 157,368 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 100,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 456,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 99,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $1,412,000. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

