LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITBGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded LightInTheBox from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.68 million, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITBGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.