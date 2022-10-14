LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded LightInTheBox from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.68 million, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

About LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.