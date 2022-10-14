Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Lightspeed Commerce stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 140,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,011. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.45. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $102.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $173.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after buying an additional 2,342,867 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,356,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,508,000 after buying an additional 1,685,608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,058,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 58.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,720,000 after buying an additional 968,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

