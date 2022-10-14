Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) PT Lowered to $136.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LECO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.20.
Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $124.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.85.
Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,251,000 after buying an additional 366,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,948.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after buying an additional 56,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.
About Lincoln Electric
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.
