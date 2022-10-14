Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $2,589,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $504,023,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Linde by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.22. The stock had a trading volume of 47,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.89. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

