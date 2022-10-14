LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on LINKBANCORP in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
LINKBANCORP Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:LNKB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. LINKBANCORP has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $13.20.
About LINKBANCORP
LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.
