Litecoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $535.47 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $3.65 billion and approximately $535.47 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $51.14 or 0.00263933 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021835 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001307 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003832 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016603 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,379,569 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LTC through the process of mining. Litecoin has a current supply of 84,000,000 with 71,373,581.23050588 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin is 51.83749375 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 831 active market(s) with $327,178,086.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoin.org/.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

