LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Down 45.8% in September

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the September 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,082,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LiveToBeHappy Price Performance
CAVR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 184,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,181. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. LiveToBeHappy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
About LiveToBeHappy
