LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Down 45.8% in September

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the September 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,082,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CAVR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 184,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,181. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. LiveToBeHappy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc operates as a multi-platform real estate development and technology company. The company's Real Estate Development Platform focuses on developing communities and places, including homes, apartments, townhomes, and condominiums. It also provides Technology Platform, including Growing Together Academy, which provides an online curriculum solution emphasizing critical thinking and analytical skills, as well as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics competencies; and The DRIP Climber, a patent pending belt driven fitness climber, which enables in burning calories and enhancing cardiovascular function.

