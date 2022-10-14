LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Down 78.2% in September

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the September 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,803,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LiveWire Ergogenics Price Performance

LVVV stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,264,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,425. LiveWire Ergogenics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About LiveWire Ergogenics

LiveWire Ergogenics Inc focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties to produce handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company is based in Anaheim, California.

