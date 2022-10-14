LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LKQ. Guggenheim increased their price target on LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LKQ opened at $50.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. LKQ has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

