Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LYG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.76) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.68) in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE LYG opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 20.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 263,117 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

