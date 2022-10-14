Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,793.3% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.31.

NYSE LMT traded down $16.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $389.03. 47,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $418.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.27. The company has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

