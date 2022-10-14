Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lockheed Martin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $453.31.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $405.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.27.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

