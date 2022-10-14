Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Reaches $0.0428 on Exchanges

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. Locus Chain has a market cap of $68.36 million and $1.40 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.95 or 0.27677564 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Locus Chain has a current supply of 7,000,000,000 with 879,808,260.789998 in circulation. The last known price of Locus Chain is 0.04279961 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,270,922.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://locuschain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.