Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 268.55% from the stock’s current price.

Loop Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

Loop Industries stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.07. 8,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,209. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.20). Research analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Loop Industries

About Loop Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 66,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. 29.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.