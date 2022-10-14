Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 268.55% from the stock’s current price.
Loop Industries Trading Down 2.2 %
Loop Industries stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.07. 8,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,209. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.72.
Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.20). Research analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Loop Industries
Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel.
