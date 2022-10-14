Loopring Market Cap Hits $347.98 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001328 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Loopring has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $347.98 million and $30.80 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,466.96 or 0.27841824 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring (LRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Loopring has a current supply of 1,373,873,437.4424574 with 1,330,133,545.5263836 in circulation. The last known price of Loopring is 0.26349184 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $45,400,437.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://loopring.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

