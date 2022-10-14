Loopring Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $346.01 million and $46.98 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Loopring token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

