Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LITE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.58.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.84. 10,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,754. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $729,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 172.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 91,315 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

