MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGNX. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,351. MacroGenics has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $216.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 102.68% and a negative net margin of 326.76%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 188.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

