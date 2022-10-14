Madden Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.51. 15,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,673. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

