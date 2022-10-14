Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPU. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $804,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,237,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VPU traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,673. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average is $157.38.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

