Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 11,111 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 11.7% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $15,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.57. 33,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,979. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

