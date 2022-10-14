Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 329 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.87 on Friday, hitting $363.64. The company had a trading volume of 168,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,169. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

