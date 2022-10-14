Madden Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after acquiring an additional 257,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after acquiring an additional 406,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after acquiring an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,097,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.57. 33,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,959. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.