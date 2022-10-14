Madden Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises 0.9% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.16. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,483. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.46 and a 200-day moving average of $175.31. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

