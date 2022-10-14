MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Increased to C$24.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.38.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Down 6.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 44,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,571. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.27 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.